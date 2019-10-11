FUKUROI CITY – Australia made heavy work of it in difficult conditions but outlasted a tough Georgia team to round out their Rugby World Cup Pool D campaign with an unconvincing 27-8 victory on Friday.
The wind and persistent rain presaging Saturday's arrival of Typhoon Hagibis made for an untidy contest at Shizuoka Stadium but the Wallabies did just enough to ensure they will top the pool if Wales slip up against Uruguay on Sunday.
That is highly unlikely but with England therefore looming as Australia's quarter-final opposition, a run-out against a big physical tier-two team was as good a preparation as coach Michael Cheika could have wanted.
England will have little to fear from the Wallabies on this evidence, however, as the twice World Cup winners stumbled rather than cantered into the knockout stages.
Their hopes of a first fast start of the tournament were quickly quashed by a steely Georgia defence which had already made 100 tackles before scrumhalf Nic White nipped over the line to open the scoring in the 23rd minute.