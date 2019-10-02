Australia's Christian Lealiifano has been named in the Australia team. Photo: Mark R. Cristino/EPA

TOKYO – Christian Lealiifano is back at flyhalf and teenager Jordan Petaia will make his Wallabies debut on the wing after coach Michael Cheika overhauled his team for Australia's third Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Uruguay on Wednesday. The Wallabies will be looking to get back to winning ways against the South Americans in Oita on Saturday after their agonising 29-25 loss to Wales in Tokyo last weekend delivered a heavy blow to their campaign.

Cheika used the pool game against Uruguay at the last World Cup as a chance to give his squad players a run out and so the 13 changes were to be expected after he fielded his strongest side against the Welsh.

Lealiifano returns at flyhalf with Nic White at scrumhalf, reuniting the halfback pairing that started Australia's opening match against Fiji, where they were forced to come from behind to win.

Queensland Reds centre Petaia was a surprise inclusion in the World Cup squad but would have made his test debut last year against Italy had he not suffered an injury in the run-up to the match.