Australia's Reece Hodge, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D game at Sapporo Dome between Australia and Fiji in Sapporo, on Saturday. Photo: Naoya Osato/Kyodo News via AP

TOKYO – Australia will not be appealing against the three-match ban handed to winger Reece Hodge for a dangerous tackle in last weekend's Rugby World Cup match against Fiji, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said on Saturday. Hodge was found guilty on Wednesday of a dangerous tackle on Fijian flanker Peceli Yato in Sapporo even though the match-day officials did not penalise him during the match.

The suspension rules Hodge out of Australia's remaining Pool D matches against Wales, Georgia and Uruguay and Cheika said on Friday they were still considering an appeal.

“What's the legal term? We deliberated, yes, with our (lawyer) and several other legal minds around Australia and we've come to the conclusion that we won't be appealing,” Cheika told reporters.

“If they can't see that tackle doesn't meet the red card threshold on first view, I worry a little bit about going back there and getting more, just a bit of a show of force, I suppose. After speaking with Reece, we decided not to do it.”