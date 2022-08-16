Babalwa Latsha to captain Springbok women in second Test against Spain

Cape Town — Babalwa Latsha will lead the Springbok Women in the second Test of the Winter Series against Spain in Potchefstroom on Friday. Latsha takes over the captaincy from Nolusindiso Booi, who is being rested following HIA protocols.

Booi will be replaced by Lerato Makua in the second row, with the Blue Bulls lock selected to start in only her second Test. Last week, the Bok Women defeated the Spain 44-5 at Ellis Park after losing their previous three encounters against the Europeans. Coach Stanley Raubenheimer made a number of changes for the clash in the North West, with rotational changes at flyhalf, loose forward, prop and hooker.

There are also a few injury-enforced amendments. At centre, Aphiwe Ngwevu comes in for Chumisa Qawe. Qawe is ruled out of the second Test due to an ankle strain picked up during the Johannesburg victory. On the wing, Ayanda Malinga will be replaced by Nomawethu Mabenge after she took a knock in their first game of the Winter Series.

Zenay Jordaan will take over from Libbie Janse van Rensburg at flyhalf, who moves to the bench after contributing 19 points in Joburg. Sinazo Mcatshulwa returns to the team at flanker in place of Rights Mkhari, who is being rested, while Lusanda Dumke will start at openside flank, with Sizophila Solontsi providing impact off the bench. Roseline Botes will make her first start for the team at hooker, with Lindelwa Gwala dropping to the bench.

Yonela Ngxingolo is back at loosehead prop after playing off the bench last weekend. Makua’s promotion sees Nompumelelo Mathe joining the new-look bench. Both Sanelisiwe Charlie and Azisa Mkiva are set to make their first appearances of the Winter Series. “These changes, bar the injury enforced ones, are rotational of nature as this is our last Test before we depart for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on 24 September,” said Raubenheimer.

“The reality is that some players will not play as much as others in a squad and in the World Cup, but they have to be ready when given the opportunity, as is the case here. We were very pleased with what happened in Johannesburg, but that was last week. This week is a new challenge.” For the experienced Jordaan, who missed the tour to Japan in July due to an ankle injury, a starting berth gives her even more to look forward to. “It was great to be back onto the field last weekend – I came off the field feeling strong and pain-free and it was great to know that the injury is a thing of the past,” said Jordaan.

“To be able to start this week is great. Every opportunity to pull this jersey, that means so much to me, over my head is amazing and to start the Test match this time even more so. I had a real struggle this year and to be in this position with this team is a huge boost for me. “Last week was huge for us. I could pick up from the team after the win over Japan that something good was brewing and last week had so many positives. “We gained a new partner in FNB, shared some time with the Springboks and beat Spain for the first time in a convincing way. That said, we are starting all over again and need to make sure we keep the belief, the structures and the intensity come Friday.”