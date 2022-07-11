Baby Boks make five changes for Six Nations Summer Series final against Wales

Johannesburg — The rivalry between South Africa and Wales and the pursuit of bragging rights this week, begins on Tuesday night when the Baby Boks take on their Welsh counterparts in the Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series final. The Junior Springboks can strike the first blow for the country against the Wales Under-20s in Treviso, Italy, with the match kicking off at 9pm. Baby Bok head coach, Bafana Nhleko, has made five changes to his starting XV for the encounter, it was announced on Monday via a statement from SA Rugby.

The mentor has selected an all-new front-row, replacing Lamla Nunu, Sebastian Lombard and Tiaan Lange with Corne Lavanga, Lukhanyo Vokozela and Corne Weilbach. Eightman Louw Nel, meanwhile, will replace the injured Cameron Hanekom, who picked up an ankle injury last week against France. In the only other change, Lions scrumhalf Nico Steyn moves back into the No 9 starting berth, with Neil le Roux dropped onto the bench. Like Wales U20, the Baby Boks are unbeaten in the tournament, having swept aside England U20 30-22; Ireland U20 22-24; and France U20 42-27. In spite of those victories, Nhleko believes the Baby Boks have not yet stitched together a complete performance.

“While we’ve managed to win three games, there is a feeling within the group that we have not played to our true potential,” said Nhleko in the statement. “We have a sharp focus on getting our details right, because if we do that then I believe we can increase our intensity and accuracy. Wales are a very well coached and tactically astute side and they showed their big-match temperament by beating a good Italian team in front of their home fans.” South Africa and Wales are in the midst of an intriguing battle for rugby supremacy this week, one that will come to a head in Cape Town on the weekend when the senior national men’s teams clash in the third Test of their three-match series.

Currently, the series is 1-1 and whoever claims victory at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5pm), will also claim a series victory. It could possibly be Wales’ first such triumph after the visitors made history in Bloemfontein this past week by defeating the Boks on home soil for the first time after close to 60 years of trying. And much like Jacques Nienaber and Co will do so with the Springboks this week, Nhleko cautioned that the Wales U20 side will be a dangerous proposition to overcome. “We know what they will bring — they have a formidable team, a good kicking game and serious pace out wide — so our defensive effort will have to be top-class on the day and we must take our opportunities on attack.

“However, we have prepared well and are looking forward to the game. The boys are in a good space and they see this game as another opportunity for an improved performance,” Nhleko concluded. The match between the Baby Boks and Wales U20 will be broadcast live on SuperSport and streamed via www.springboks.rugby. Junior Springbok starting XV: 15 Donovan Don, 14 Katlego Letebele, 13 Ethan James, 12 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 11 Imad Khan, 10 Sacha Mngomezulu (capt), 9 Nico Steyn; 8 Louw Nel, 7 Ruan Venter, 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Reinhardt Ludwig, 4 Connor Evans, 3 Corne Weilbach, 2 Lukhanyo Vokozela, 1 Corné Lavagna.

