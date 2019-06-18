Mathieu Bastareaud (right), during the Six Nations rugby match between Italy and France at the Olimpico stadium in Rome. Photo: EPA/Ettore Ferrari

PARIS - Mathieu Bastareaud will not be part of this year's rugby World Cup after the Toulon centre was left out of France's 37-man squad on Tuesday. Bastareaud, who was Les Bleus's vice-captain during a disappointing Six Nations campaign, did not feature in the list of 31 and the six standby players who will start preparation for the tournament from June 25.

The World Cup will be held in Japan from Sept. 20-Nov. 2.

Experienced scrumhalf Morgan Parra, wing Teddy Thomas and prop Uini Atonio were also left out of the squad selected by coach Jacques Brunel and assistant Fabien Galthie.

Galthie will take over as head coach from Brunel after the World Cup.

Reuters