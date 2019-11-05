New Zealand fullback Beauden Barrett has voiced his support for Ian Foster's bid to take over from Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach, saying he would like to see “continuity” in the role, local media have reported.
Hansen ended his 16-year association with the team after New Zealand beat Wales to clinch third-place at the Rugby World Cup.
The All Blacks returned to Auckland from Japan earlier on Tuesday and Barrett told reporters he loved working with assistant coach Foster.
“He's a very intelligent coach. A great team man and hopefully we can have some continuity going forward,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald.
Among the other candidates is Scott Robertson, who led the Canterbury Crusaders to three successive Super Rugby titles, and Warren Gatland, the former Wales coach who is heading back to New Zealand to coach Waikato Chiefs.