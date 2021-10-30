Beauden Barrett stars as New Zealand hammer depleted Wales 54-16
Cardiff – Beauden Barrett marked his 100th Test for New Zealand with a pair of intercept tries as the All Blacks overpowered a depleted Wales 54-16 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday.
The fly-half, twice a world player of the year, got the first score of the match in the fourth minute and grabbed the last of New Zealand's seven tries with the final play of the game.
A thumping loss meant Wales have now suffered 32 straight defeats by New Zealand since their last win in 1953.
To make matters worse for the hosts, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones suffered an arm/shoulder injury that saw the veteran lock replaced after just 19 minutes.
AFP