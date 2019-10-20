Wales' Jonathan Davies is tackled by Fiji's Frank Lomani Photo: AP Photo/Aaron Favila

OITA – Wales suffered a hefty blow hours before their World Cup quarter-final against France on Sunday when experienced centre Jonathan Davies was withdrawn from the team after aggravating a knee injury. Davies suffered the injury in the Six Nations champions' third pool match against Fiji but had recovered sufficiently to be named in Warren Gatland's team on Friday.

The British and Irish Lions back aggravated the injury in the Captain's Run training session on Saturday.

Owen Watkin has been promoted from the bench to replace Davies in midfield with Leigh Halfpenny added to the replacements to cover the outside backs.