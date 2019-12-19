LONDON – Being knocked unconscious early in the game and missing out on last month’s World Cup final left England prop Kyle Sinckler feeling distraught and down in the dumps.
But he has since got over the disappointment, he said in an interview on Wednesday, and is delighted that his friend Siya Kolisi got to lift the trophy the title with South Africa.
Sinckler was one of England’s outstanding performers as they progressed to the final at Yokohama against the Springboks but he lasted just three minutes in the deciding game, colliding with team mate Maro Itoje during a tackle and being knocked out.
"It was an innocuous incident which was just meant to be, but it was really, really tough,” Sinckler told the Press Association.
"You ask yourself, 'why me? I've trained so hard to get to this moment. I've dreamed it, this is my life'.”