JOHANNESBURG – Leading French rugby club Montpellier on Thursday announced that Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis is leaving the club after a four-year stay there.
Montpellier took to Twitter to say farewell (in French) to the 70-Test capped prop: 'Another living legend bows out. He also delivered his last fight on Sunday - a huge thank you to Jannie du Plessis who has worn our colours with honour for more than four seasons.'
The Free State-born Du Plessis played for the Cheetahs and Sharks before he joined Montpellier in 2015. Collectively he has 145 Super Rugby caps.
Meanwhile, the Johannesburg-based Super Rugby franchise Lions, have confirmed that they are in talks with Du Plessis, who is also a qualified medical doctor.
Une autre légende vivante nous tire sa révérence. Lui aussi a livré son dernier combat sous la tunique bleue dimanche. Un immense merci à Jannie Du Plessis qui a porté nos couleurs avec honneur durant plus de 4 saisons. 😌 #MerciJannie #TEAMMHR pic.twitter.com/3QMeS4LzCa— Montpellier Rugby (@MHR_officiel) November 19, 2019