Jannie du Plessis has bid his French club goodbye after four years. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Leading French rugby club Montpellier on Thursday announced that Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis is leaving the club after a four-year stay there. Montpellier took to Twitter to say farewell (in French) to the 70-Test capped prop: 'Another living legend bows out. He also delivered his last fight on Sunday - a huge thank you to Jannie du Plessis who has worn our colours with honour for more than four seasons.'

The Free State-born Du Plessis played for the Cheetahs and Sharks before he joined Montpellier in 2015. Collectively he has 145 Super Rugby caps.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg-based Super Rugby franchise Lions, have confirmed that they are in talks with Du Plessis, who is also a qualified medical doctor.