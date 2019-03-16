Scotland's Darcy Graham, second left, celebrates after scoring a try during their Six Nations rugby union international against England at Twickenham stadium in London on Saturday. Photo: Tim Ireland/AP

LONDON – Scotland came from 31-0 down only to see their hopes of a first win over England at Twickenham in 36 years dashed in stoppage time in a remarkable 38-38 draw on Saturday. The final match of the 2019 Six Nations Championship, the latest edition of rugby union's oldest international fixture, appeared to be heading England's way as they surged into a 31-0 lead.

Scotland, however, scored six tries, Darcy Graham crossing twice, in a run of 38 unanswered points to be within minutes of a first Twickenham triumph since 1983.

But with 80 minutes played, England kicked a penalty to touch for an attacking line-out and, eventually, in the third minute of extra time, replacement fly-half George Ford went over for a try he converted to tie the scores with the last kick of the game.

Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup by virtue of their 25-13 win over England at Murrayfield last year.

Scorers

England: Tries - Nowell (1), Curry (9), Launchbury (13), May (29), Ford (80+3); Conversions - Farrell (2, 10, 15, 31), Ford (80+3); Penalty - Farrell (25)

Scotland: Tries - McInally (35), Graham (47, 57), Bradbury (50), Russell (60), Johnson (76); Conversions - Russell (36, 51), Laidlaw (60, 77)

AFP