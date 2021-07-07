British & Irish Lions’ record positive Covid test, game against Sharks in jeopardy

JOHANNESBURG – The British and Irish Lions tour match against the Sharks later today at Emirates Airline Park is under threat of being postponed or cancelled. The Lions confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, mere hours before their match, that a member of their management team has tested positive for Covid-19. The individual and four other members of the squad have subsequently entered self-isolation and assessed, the Lions statement read.

Since then, the rest of the squad have undergone PCR testing, and the outcome of those tests will inform whether the match continues or not. Due to the tests, the match has been rescheduled to start at 8pm, if the matchday squad is cleared to play by the medical advisory group "We have followed all necessary precautions since the start of the Tour, which included regular testing and rigorous Covid-19 countermeasure planning and protocols," said Ben Calveley, managing director for the British & Irish Lions in the statement.

"Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of the entire touring party, which is why we quickly isolated the players and staff upon receiving the news of the positive result. Everyone has subsequently been lateral flow and PCR tested. The Medical Advisory Group awaits the results of the PCR testing in order to make a decision on tonight's game. "The five individuals affected will be monitored closely during isolation and receive the best possible medical attention as we await the results of their PCR tests.