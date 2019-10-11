The world of rugby needs to come together over the coming days, just as it did following the Christchurch earthquake in 2011.
We saw the very best of the rugby community back then. There was no thought of switching the World Cup from New Zealand.
The organisers were allowed to tear up their plans and the affected teams and fans changed their own plans accordingly. What we did have on our side back then was time.
That spirit of solidarity needs to resurface big-time here.
The rugby world needs to get behind Japan - no witch-hunt or pointing fingers. Japan won the vote in 2009 and no issues were raised then. Nor did I read any negative comments about the possibility of a typhoon a year ago, a month ago or even last week.