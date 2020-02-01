CAPE TOWN – The biggest match in the opening weekend of the Six Nations is in Paris on Sunday. If Eddie Jones’s England can beat Fabien Galthie’s new-look France, then Jones’s beaten World Cup finalists could rewrite history and win the Six Nations.
No European team in the history of the World Cup in the professional era post 1996, has lost a World Cup final and gone on to win the Six Nations the following year. Each of the three teams who have lost in the World Cup final, lost two of their five Six Nations matches and finished mid-table.
Jones, typically, has spoken a big game. He has told the media his silver medal brigade in the next four years want to become the greatest team the game has ever known. That is a stretch, but for now Jones would take England being the best in the competition.
Opinion in Europe is divided about Jones and England. There’s a view that Jones will see out the two years remaining in his contract and move on, and that we may well have seen the best of the Jones-coached England, with the highlight being the memorable 19-7 win against the All Blacks in the World Cup semi-final.
The manner in which England’s pack was destroyed by the Springboks in the final can’t be wished away or erased. England, their pack always so vaunted, have serious questions marks after the humiliation in Tokyo, Japan.