Captain Mngomezulu: Dream come true for Junior Boks to win Summer Series

Cape Town — Despite being forced off with an injury, Junior Springbok captain Sacha Mngomezulu praised his team for “creating life-long experiences” in winning the Under-20 Summer Series in Italy on Tuesday night. The South Africans beat Wales 47-27 following a commanding first-half display to clinch the trophy, having got past England, Ireland and France in their previous matches.

Flyhalf Mngomezulu had to leave the field before halftime with a wrist injury after getting hurt in a tackle from a Welsh player, but had showed his class once more in steering the Junior Bok attack up to that point as they raced into a 26-3 lead at Stadio Monigo in Treviso. Hooker Lukhanyo Vokozela sustained an injury even earlier after being taken out in the air, but his replacement Tiaan Lange produced the game of his life to grab a hat-trick of tries as the SA pack dominated upfront. Centres Suleiman Hartzenberg and Ethan James also produced some outstanding individual touchdowns as the Junior Boks ran in seven tries.

“We had a goal… three months before we came here, we worked really hard, and to see it materialising into a trophy and a campaign win is a dream come true for the boys. I think the coaches really deserve it,” Stormers and WP star Mngomezulu said afterwards. “Thank you to World Rugby especially. They’ve helped this whole tournament happen, and it wouldn’t be possible without them. We’ve created life-long experiences because of them, and we are extremely grateful to play rugby in another country again, against other quality countries.” With the Junior World Cup cancelled for the last three years due to Covid-19, the Summer Series allowed coach Bafana Nhleko to prepare the players for international competition this season, and their success in Italy bodes well for next year’s Under-20 World Championship.

“It’s been a long process, but I guess it is a journey, as we tried to explain to the players. If you take the three months at SAS (Stellenbosch Academy of Sport) and the work that we put in… We hadn’t played international rugby, so for us to be standing here at this moment speaks volumes of this group of players in particular, and the work that has gone in behind the scenes with the rest of the management,” Nhleko said. “The best thing about these guys is the growth that they have shown, their desire to learn and their desire to want to improve. “It’s been amazing to watch these youngsters develop, and the biggest thing for them is to learn from this experience and going back home to be hungrier and better, and hopefully they put themselves in a good position next year to be in the selection mix.

“They can maybe go one step further with the Junior World Cup.” Points-Scorers Junior Springboks 47 – Tries: Louw Nel, Tiaan Lange (3), Suleiman Hartzenberg (2), Ethan James. Conversions: Sacha Mngomezulu (3), Donovan Don (3).

