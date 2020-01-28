France head coach Fabien Galthie, left, and Charles Ollivon pose for a photo with the Six Nations Trophy during the Six Nations rugby launch in London. Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

PARIS – France's front row risks being exposed when they host England in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, after a calf injury to Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat left an already young squad further shorn of experience. New coach Fabien Galthie has started to revamp a side that have slipped down the world rankings, with only one of 42 players in his squad under 30 and centre Gael Fickou, with 51 internationals under his belt, the most capped.

Chat may be only 24 but he has 26 caps. His absence could stretch beyond the Feb. 9 game against Italy, a major blow in a front row now featuring only one player - Jefferson Poirot - with more than 10 caps.

Julien Marchand, who has two caps, is now expected to start at the Stade de France in place of Chat, whose replacement in the squad is uncapped club team mate Teddy Baubigny.

Tighthead prop Demba Bamba is also a doubt for Sunday because of a thigh problem, and should he pulled out, Galthie would be likely to turn to another uncapped player, Mohammed Haouas.