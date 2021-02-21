Clive Woodward hails All Black great Dan Carter but rates Jonny Wilkinson as best No.10 ever

Former British and Irish Lions coach Clive Woodward has described New Zealand's Dan Carter as the greatest attacking number 10 he has seen - but still rates Jonny Wilkinson ahead of him as the most complete flyhalf.

Two-time World Cup winner Carter announced his retirement from professional rugby on Saturday, finishing as the highest point scorer in test rugby history with 1,598 - more than 350 clear of England's Wilkinson.

Woodward, who coached England to the 2003 World Cup title, said he had often been asked who was a better number 10 - Carter or Wilkinson.

"It's almost an impossible choice. They were, by some distance, the two pre-eminent fly-halves of their era – both incidentally natural left-footers," Woodward wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

"I would score Jonny and Dan about equal as the best goalkickers we have seen, Dan was the best attacking 10 I ever saw while Jonny was far and away the best defensive 10 I ever witnessed.