TOKYO – New Zealand coach Steve Hansen says his side have not lost their edge despite having an extended break at the Rugby World Cup and is confident there will be no complacency when they face bogey team Ireland in Saturday's quarter-final.
The All Blacks have not played since their 71-9 victory over Namibia on Oct. 6 due to their final pool match against Italy being cancelled because of Typhoon Hagibis.
Hansen's side had an 11-day gap between their tournament opener against South Africa and their second match against Canada, which they won 63-0, and there have been concerns in New Zealand that they might be underdone for Ireland.
However, Hansen said they had replicated match conditions at an intense training session last week and the players were ready to go.
"Having a week off is not a bad thing. It's allowed us to work really hard (last) Friday," Hansen said.