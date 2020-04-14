Covid-19 'pause' a real chance for rugby bosses to fix global inequality

Incumbent World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont or his deputy Agustin Pichot, the rivals standing next month to lead World Rugby, must be shocked into a drastic overhaul of the game following the coronavirus pandemic.

That is the view of Dan Leo, the former Samoa international who now campaigns on behalf of the financially weaker Pacific Island nations.

‘The game can’t stay the way it is and it can’t revert to what it was,’ Leo, chief executive of Pacific Rugby Players Welfare, told Sportsmail.

‘We’ve known that as “Tier Two” nations for a long time. This pause is a real chance for rugby to look at ourselves. Hopefully we can right the wrongs professionalism has adopted since 1995.’

Dan Leo campaigns on behalf of the Pacific Island nations. Photo: @DanLeo82 on twitter

The World Rugby election is set to take place next month.

Incumbent Bill Beaumont is up for re-election where he will be challenged for the chairmanship by current deputy Agustin Pichot.

French rugby chief Bernard Laporte is running for the position of vice-chairman.