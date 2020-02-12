WELLINGTON – Aaron Cruden may still have a role to play for the All Blacks this year before the Waikato Chiefs flyhalf swaps Super Rugby for Japan's Top League, new national coach Ian Foster has said.
The 31-year-old, who returned to the Chiefs for the 2020 season after cutting short a contract in France, will head to Kobe later this year and has played down suggestions he could be recalled to the national side.
Overseas-based players are ineligible for All Blacks selection, a policy seen as key to avoiding a drain of talent to northern hemisphere clubs.
Cruden has been in strong form in the first two weeks of Super Rugby and Foster, who watched the Chiefs beat the Canterbury Crusaders last Saturday, said he thought the flyhalf was eligible for All Blacks selection.
“I think so,” Foster told Sky Sports late on Tuesday when asked if Cruden was available for tests against Wales and Scotland in July and possibly the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship.