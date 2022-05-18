Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Dan Biggar to captain Wales against Springboks - report

Dan Biggar of Wales kicks a penalty against South Africa in the Autumn International, at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK, on 6 Nov 2021. Picture: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Dan Biggar of Wales kicks a penalty against South Africa in the Autumn International, at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK, on 6 Nov 2021. Picture: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg - The British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones will be in the Wales squad named later on Wednesday to tour South Africa in July but he will be a squad member-only, with flyhalf Dan Biggar leading the team.

This is according to Wales Online, who have their finger on the pulse of Welsh rugby, and the website further points out that giant winger George North is to be recalled while there will be a debut on the cards for Leicester Tigers flank Tommy Reffell in an otherwise highly experienced squad.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 36-year-old Jones has played just four matches this year after suffering a shoulder injury against the All Blacks in October last year.

One of the games he did play was in this year’s final Six Nations game between Wales and Italy which saw his 150th Test cap celebrations stopped in their tracks by the victorious Italians.

ALSO READ: Another blow for Zelt Marais after charges against Western Province Executive members dismissed

More on this

Biggar is not short on experience himself and won his 100th cap for Wales earlier this year.

Wales play three Tests against the Springboks — July 2 (Pretoria); July 9 (Bloemfontein) and July 16 (Cape Town).

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL sport

Related Topics:

Cape TownSpringboksRugby

Share

Recent stories by:

Mike Greenaway