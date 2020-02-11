After victories over England and Italy, France will need to be more consistent against Wales in two weeks if they want to win their first Six Nations title since 2010.
Les Bleus followed up their 24-17 victory against World Cup runners-up England with a 35-22 win against Italy at the Stade de France on Sunday, but they could have done better in their second outing of the tournament.
“We were not perfect, the perfect match does not exist but it’s good that we question ourselves before going to Cardiff,” said captain Charles Ollivon, who scored his third try in two matches.
While the bonus point was widely expected against Italy, France’s poor discipline was a cause for concern.
“We got the bonus point so we are happy, but there are a lot of errors we made, especially with our discipline, so we need to fix that as soon as possible,” said second row Paul Willemse.