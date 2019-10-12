FUKUOKA – Eliminated Samoa's hopes of salvaging pride from a disappointing Rugby World Cup were dashed against Ireland on Saturday as an all-too-familiar rash of penalties hastened the Pacific islanders to a 47-5 loss.
While Ireland lost Bundee Aki to a red card in the 29th minute, Samoa were unable to reap much gain as they gave up two yellow cards of their own at Fukuoka Hakatanamori Stadium while being on the wrong side of a 17-5 penalty count.
Flanker TJ Ioane went to the sin-bin for not rolling away in the second half after Samoa hooker Seilala Lam had drawn yellow for a high tackle on Jacob Stockdale early on.
That brought Samoa's total to six yellow cards across their four pool matches, twice the haul of the next most offending teams -- Australia, Fiji and Russia.
It also added to the red card given to Samoa winger Ed Fidow in the wake of two penalty tries in the defeat to Scotland, and centre Rey Lee-lo's three-match ban for a reckless high tackle in the victory over Russia.