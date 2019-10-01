FUKUOKA – At 33, Louis Picamoles will be the oldest player wearing a blue jersey when France take on the United States in Wednesday's World Cup clash in Fukuoka but the back row enforcer does not want to be seen as “big brother” to his younger team mates.
Picamoles will captain callow France for the first time in his career of 80 tests, having come off the bench to play a key role in the nerve-jangling win over Argentina last week.
Leading from the front while regular captain Guilhem Guirado starts on the bench, Picamoles felt humbled by the honour but did not see himself changing much in his approach to dealing with the youngest team at the World Cup during the Pool C clash.
“Yes, I’m very proud that I am to lead the team tomorrow, however, I’ve become very familiar with the team so nothing changes,” he told reporters after the captain's run at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on Tuesday.
“I don’t regard myself as being a big brother, I just want to give everything I have to the team.