Don’t double up on errors against the Springboks warns Wales captain Dan Biggar

Johannesburg - Dan Biggar has every reason to be proud of his team and the renewed sense of confidence permeating throughout the Wales squad. The skipper, however, will know that every ounce of that renewed sense of self will be required if they are to repeat their first Test heroics when they face a much-changed Springbok team this weekend; and go that extra step further by claiming a historic victory.

Last week, Biggar and Co were largely expected to capitulate, but instead they startled the Boks with an impressive display. They might have lost 32-29 but they certainly restored some pride to the jersey after a tough season. On Thursday, at their team announcement for the second Test at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, Biggar gave some insight as to where his team have sought improvement. Said the flyhalf: “We lost the penalty count – I think it was 19 that we gave away in the end.

“You are always going to be under a little bit of pressure if you give that many penalties away - rightly or wrongly. That is a big thing, as is not doubling up on errors. A big big focus for us this week is if you make an error or you concede a penalty, the next phase of play is really important for us.” That Bok team Biggar will face in the City of Roses is one with no less than 19 changes to the matchday 23 but the pivot went to great length to reiterate that the XV team they will face on Saturday, in many respects, is better than the one they encounter at Loftus Versveld. “I really believe,” the 32-year-old said, “the team we are playing is probably a little bit more match sharp because they have been playing a little bit more ...

“There are a lot of changes but I honestly don’t believe that many of them weaken their side. We are almost more wary because we are not quite sure, perhaps as much as we know about Lukhanyo Am and Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe. “We know more about those players, so we are probably a little bit more cautious this week and aware that they are in really good form.” The other department that Wales will have to arguably be more vigilant, is in facing a loose-trio of Marcell Coetzee, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Evan Roos. Once again, the Welsh skipper admitted that they were the in-form players.

Wales were especially good in slowing down the momentum of the Boks and ruck-time last weekend, but they will have to be on-point to do so again. “I though (flank) Tommy (Reffell) on debut was excellent,” Biggar said with pride. “but if you look at the (SA) backrow, it is probably more of a threat, possibly a bit more dynamic as well. “We have seen less of those players but they are in really good form for their clubs and they are coming in with tons of confidence. We are going to have to make sure that we are better there ...

"In my opinion, we are probably going to have to improve 10, 15% to get anything out of it on Saturday.“ Biggar, meanwhile, will face a personal battle of his own as he lines-up opposite new Bok captain Handre Pollard. “(He) is an extremely experienced player," Biggar said.

“He does the basics very well and he just settles the team down. He gives them a focal point and there is a notable difference when he doesn’t play. “That is the biggest compliment you can give him really. He is going to make sure that they play in the right areas, do the basics really well. When you play against him, you have to be very very good. “You have to try and keep your error rate down against him, because he is the type of player who punishes errors.”