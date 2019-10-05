OITA – Australia coach Michael Cheika showed a sidestep worthy of David Campese in his prime when declining to weigh in on the Wallabies' high tackling after the problem resurfaced during the victory over Uruguay at the World Cup on Saturday.
Australia cruised to a seven-try 45-10 win at Oita Stadium to top Pool D and inch closer to the quarter-finals but their afternoon was marred by yellow cards to Adam Coleman and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the first half.
Captain Michael Hooper was also penalised for going high, which gave Uruguay an easy three points in front of the posts, while Kurtley Beale was later fortunate not to draw yellow for another awkward tackle.
"I think maybe we can talk about something else to be honest," he said with a sigh, opting instead during the post-match media conference to focus on the penalty count, which went 12-5 against Australia.
"We’re just giving away too many penalties, full stop, no matter what it's for, you can’t be winning the game by 45 and still losing the penalty count.