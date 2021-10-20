Dylan Richardson included as Scotland name 42-man squad for Australia, South Africa Tests

Edinburgh – Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday named a 42-man squad for Autumn Nations Series Tests against Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan starting later this month. Included in the group are Scotland's full complement of British and Irish Lions involved in the South Africa tour including captain Stuart Hogg, wing Duhan van der Merwe and half-backs Finn Russell and Ali Price.

Townsend has also selected 12 uncapped players including Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Dylan Richardson and Pierre Schoeman. "It's exciting to bring together a blend of highly experienced and uncapped players for our first week of the Autumn Nations Series campaign," said Townsend. "There have been some notable performances from both our home-based players and those at clubs outside of Scotland, which has enabled us as coaches to select a group which are playing well and will be motivated across the four games."

Scotland host Tonga at Murrayfield on October 30 before matches against Australia, world champions South Africa and Japan. Scotland squad Backs (19)

Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Gloucester), Stuart Hogg (capt, Exeter), George Horne (Glasgow), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh), Sam Johnson (Glasgow), Huw Jones (Harlequins), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Duhan van de Merwe (Worcester), Rufus McLean (Glasgow), Ali Price (Glasgow), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Matt Scott (Leicester), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow), Ross Thompson (Glasgow), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow) Forwards (23) Ewan Ashman (Sale), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Fraser Brown (Glasgow), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Rory Darge (Glasgow), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Rob Harley (Glasgow), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Oli Kebble (Glasgow), Murray McCallum (Glasgow), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Dylan Richardson (Sharks), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Worcester), Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)