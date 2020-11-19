Eddie Jones calls on World Cup back row to face Ireland

LONDON - England coach Eddie Jones has reverted to his highly successful World Cup back row of Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Billy Vunipola for Saturday's Nations Cup match against Ireland at Twickenham.

The powerful trio are reunited for the toughest game England have faced since the restart after easy wins over Italy and Georgia. Maro Itoje moves from number six to join Joe Launchbury in the second row.

Jonathan Joseph has recovered from a back problem to start on the wing, while flyhalf George Ford is on the bench after overcoming a foot injury.

Ollie Lawrence, who barely got a touch last week, will hope for more involvement on his second start at outside centre, with Henry Slade inside him as part of the same backline that faced Georgia.

The front row is also back to what would generally be considered Jones's first choice of Jamie George, Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler.