Edoardo Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

Cardiff — Edoardo Padovani was Italy's hero with a last-minute try as the Azzurri ended their seven-year wait for a win in the Six Nations with a dramatic 22-21 victory away to Wales on Saturday.

In their final match of the 2022 competition, it seemed the Azzurri were about to be condemned to a 37th successive loss in the tournament as reigning champions Wales led 21-15 heading into the 79th minute.