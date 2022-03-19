Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, March 19, 2022

Edoardo Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

Italy's Paolo Garbisi celebrates with teammates after the Six Nations match against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday. Photo: John Sibley/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Cardiff — Edoardo Padovani was Italy's hero with a last-minute try as the Azzurri ended their seven-year wait for a win in the Six Nations with a dramatic 22-21 victory away to Wales on Saturday.

In their final match of the 2022 competition, it seemed the Azzurri were about to be condemned to a 37th successive loss in the tournament as reigning champions Wales led 21-15 heading into the 79th minute.

But a brilliant break-out and well-timed pass by full-back Ange Capuozzo led to a try for wing Edoardo Padovani, who had the presence of mind to go under the posts to make the conversion easier for Paolo Garbisi.

And the fly-half then made no mistake with the final kick of the game to spark joyous scenes among Italy's players and fans at the Principality Stadium as the Azzurri celebrated their first win in the Six Nations since a 22-19 success away to Scotland in 2015.

AFP

