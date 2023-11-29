Independent Online
Wednesday, November 29, 2023

England captain Farrell to miss Six Nations to prioritise ‘mental well-being’

England's Owen Farrell applauds fans after their Rugby World Cup match against Fiji

England's Owen Farrell applauds fans after their Rugby World Cup match against Fiji. Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

England captain Owen Farrell will not be available for the 2024 Six Nations Championship after deciding to take a break from international rugby "to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being".

In a statement, Saracens said on Wednesday that the 32-year-old will continue to captain and play for them at club level.

"Owen Farrell has decided to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being," read the Saracens statement.

"This means he will not be available for selection for the 2024 Six Nations.

"He will continue to play for Saracens and captain the club.

"As always, Owen will have the full support of everyone at the club."

Farrell has won 112 caps since making his debut in 2012 and is England's all-time leading points scorer with 1,237.

He captained England to the final of the 2019 World Cup and the last four of this year's World Cup, which ended in a heartbreaking 16-15 defeat to eventual winners South Africa.

England head coach Steve Borthwick said: "He is an exemplary player, captain and leader and always gives his all for his country.

"It is with typical courage that Owen has made this decision to open up in this manner.

"Together with all of us at England Rugby, I will do everything I can to ensure that he has the support he requires going forward."

AFP

