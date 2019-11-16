LONDON - England coach Eddie Jones said he should have played Joe Marler ahead of Mako Vunipola at loosehead prop in the Rugby World Cup final which they lost in Japan, the Australian said in his new autobiography.
England, who were chasing only their second World Cup title, were defeated 32-12 by South Africa in Yokohama earlier this month and Jones said he was left to rue his decisions.
"I accept that I made two selection mistakes for the final," Jones wrote in his new autobiography 'My Life and Rugby' which is being serialised in The Times newspaper.
"I should have chosen Joe Marler ahead of Mako Vunipola at loosehead prop and reverted to the Owen Farrell-Manu Tuilagi-Henry Slade midfield we used against Australia.
"George Ford could have come off the bench when we had got into the game. But you never know until the game starts. You use the best available evidence and rely on your gut."