BAGSHOT – England coach Eddie Jones has reacted to last week's opening Six Nations defeat by France by making five changes to his starting team to face Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday.
Willi Heinz replaces Ben Youngs at scrumhalf, Mako Vunipola returns from injury to the front row and George Kruis has been named in the second row. Lewis Ludlam comes in for Courtney Lawes at blindside flanker, with Tom Curry continuing at number eight, while Jonathan Joseph replaces injured Manu Tuilagi at outside centre.
Saracens' Ben Earl and Bath hooker Tom Dunn are set for a debut as two of six forwards on the bench. Dunn was recalled to the squad after Luke Cowan-Dickie left camp on Thursday to be with his partner, who has gone into labour.
Joe Marler, who started in Paris, is left out of the matchday squad, with Ellis Genge as loosehead back-up and Will Stuart covering tighthead.
England lost on their last visit to Murrayfield and drew 38-38 with Gregor Townsend's team at Twickenham last year after blowing a 31-0 lead. Scotland also lost their opening game of this season's competition, away to Ireland.