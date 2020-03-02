England prop Mako Vunipola back for Wales Six Nations clash

LONDON – England prop Mako Vunipola is back in contention for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales at Twickenham after he missed their win over Ireland last month, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

Vunipola, 29, did not play a part in their shock opening defeat by France last month and travelled back to Tonga for family reasons which led to his omission from the Ireland game.

Eddie Jones recalled 34 players and there was a return to the squad for hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who was also absent due to family reasons.

Flanker Mark Wilson and back Anthony Watson are back after recovering from knee and calf injuries respectively, while 22-year-old scrumhalf Jack Maunder has also made the cut.

England are second in the standings with nine points -- four behind leaders France -- while Wales are fourth with six points.