Wing Joe Cokanasiga scored a brace for England against Ireland on Saturday. Photo: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

LONDON – England combined slick passing and powerful running to hammer Ireland by a record 57-15 in brilliant London sunshine on Saturday, reminding their World Cup opponents of the threat they pose when fully firing. England racked up tries through a Joe Cokanasiga double, as well as Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Tom Curry and Luke Cowan-Dickie as they overpowered the visitors upfront and shredded their defence.

Coach Eddie Jones’ selections were mainly vindicated, as the dual playmaker axis of George Ford and Owen Farrell, which powered the 18-match winning streak that began his tenure, returned to offer control and width.

A line-up that looks close to Jones’ likely starters dominated a similarly stacked Ireland side, with centre Tuilagi and the young flank duo of Curry and Sam Underhill all impressing with less than a month until the World Cup begins.

A toothless and tired-looking Ireland were passengers for much of the match, despite scoring the game’s first try from a Jacob Stockdale chip collected by Jordan Larmour and a late consolation for Bundee Aki.

Points-Scorers

England 57 – Tries: Joe Cokanasiga (2), Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Tom Curry, Luke Cowan-Dickie. Conversions: Owen Farrell (6), George Ford (1). Penalty: Farrell (1).

Ireland 15 – Tries: Jordan Larmour, Bundee Aki. Conversion: Ross Byrne (1). Penalty: Byrne (1).

Reuters

