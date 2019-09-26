KOBE – England's squad players got the job done with a solid 45-7 bonus point victory over the United States at the Rugby World Cup on Thursday against a determined Eagles side.
With a four-day turnaround after their opening Pool C victory over Tonga, coach Eddie Jones rang the changes with 10 new picks but was rewarded with seven tries in humid conditions at a packed Kobe Misaki Stadium. Skipper George Ford, Billy Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie scored before the break, with winger Joe Cokanasiga grabbing a brace and Ruaridh McConnochie and Lewis Ludlam also crossing in the second half.
United States flanker John Quill was sent off in the 70th minute for a shoulder-charge to the head of Owen Farrell but the Americans never gave up and replacement Bryce Campbell finally got them on the scoreboard after the final gong.
"It's a good win again," said player-of-the-match Ford. "We had to work for it again, the USA were a really physical, passionate team so we had to earn that win and I thought we did that very well." U.S. coach Gary Gold, however, was disappointed. "You can't be missing nearly 40 tackles in a game and still hope to be in the game," he added.
"It was a pretty awful performance by us tonight."