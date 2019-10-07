TOKYO – England are awaiting the outcome of tests on Billy Vunipola's injured ankle as the number eight faces a race to be fit for their final Rugby World Cup Pool C clash against France on Saturday.
The 26-year-old started his 12th straight match, and seventh in two months, for England in Saturday's 39-10 victory over Argentina but left the field in pain at halftime after twisting his left ankle.
“We will have a clearer picture tomorrow. He's having a scan as a precaution,” England scrum coach Neal Hatley told a news conference on Monday.
“He's walking around with a smile on his face -- but it's nearly lunchtime so he's happy.”
HIGHLIGHTS 📲— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 5, 2019
Relive the best of the action from England's Pool C clash against Argentina in Tokyo.#RWC2019 #CarryThemHome pic.twitter.com/FPrOMP66QX