Pressure is on England to get Billy Vunipola (centre) fit and ready for the crunch match against France. Photo: AP Photo/Aaron Favila

TOKYO – England are awaiting the outcome of tests on Billy Vunipola's injured ankle as the number eight faces a race to be fit for their final Rugby World Cup Pool C clash against France on Saturday.

The 26-year-old started his 12th straight match, and seventh in two months, for England in Saturday's 39-10 victory over Argentina but left the field in pain at halftime after twisting his left ankle.