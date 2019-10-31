TOKYO – England have named an unchanged starting team for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, with the introduction of scrumhalf Ben Spencer on the bench the only variation from the 23-man squad that beat New Zealand.
Spencer, who has 20 minutes of international experience from three replacement appearances, only arrived in Japan on Monday as a replacement for Willi Heinz after he was ruled out due to an injury picked up in the semi-final.
Winger Jonny May and captain Owen Farrell have both recovered from dead legs, with prop Kyle Sinckler also fit after limping off in the semi-final with a calf problem.
There had been speculation coach Eddie Jones would revert to the lineup he used against Australia, with Farrell at flyhalf to beef up the midfield in the face of South Africa's physical assault, but he has stuck with the side which produced one of England's best performances for years to beat the All Blacks.
"It has been a good week, the players have been together a while now so it’s less about the volume of training, it's more about sharpening the sword," Jones said after naming the team on Thursday.