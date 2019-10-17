Rugby cannot afford to be complacent about racism in the wake of the abuse suffered by England's black soccer players in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria, lock Maro Itoje has said.
England beat Bulgaria 6-0 in Sofia on Monday in a match marred by a section of home supporters taunting the visitors with Nazi salutes and monkey chants.
Bulgaria FA President Borislav Mihaylov resigned in the wake of the match and police in the country have detained six people so far, with more arrests likely.
Itoje told reporters in Japan on Wednesday that although such incidents were rare in rugby, the sport's authorities should not assume that would always be the case.
"It's important never to just assume that this is a free zone from any form of discrimination. I think rugby is probably ... right up there in terms of integrity, respect and how they treat people," he said.