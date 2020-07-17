England's Itoje signs new deal at relegated Saracens

Lock Maro Itoje has become the latest England international to commit his future to Saracens despite the team's relegation to the Championship, the club said on Friday.

Saracens drop into the second tier at the end of the current campaign after being relegated for breaching salary cap rules.

Despite being relegated, several England internationals including skipper Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Elliot Daly and brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola, have confirmed they are staying at Saracens.

"... I'm really looking forward to the future; the future is going to be brighter than our past. The future is in our hands and we have the power to shape our own destiny," Itoje said in a club statement https://www.saracens.com/itoje-latest-to-commit-long-term-future.

Saracens did not disclose the length of the 25-year-old's new deal.