England's Mako Vunipola out of Nations Cup final against France

LONDON - England suffered a blow on the eve of their Autumn Nations Cup final against France when Mako Vunipola was ruled out with calf trouble.

The loosehead prop suffered the injury during last weekend's pool win away to Wales and has not regained fitness in time for Sunday's match at Twickenham.

Ellis Genge has now been promoted from the bench into England's front row, with Joe Marler filling the vacancy among the replacements.

"Mako picked up an injury in last week's game," said England attack coach Simon Amor on Saturday.

"We've given him every opportunity to recover for this one but unfortunately he hasn't made it."