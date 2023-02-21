London — England centre Manu Tuilagi received a four-match ban on Tuesday after being sent off playing for club side Leicester last weekend.
But the powerhouse midfielder could still be available to face Ireland in a Six Nations finale in Dublin on March 18.
Tuilagi was sent off for an elbow to the head of Tommy Freeman during Sale's Premiership defeat at Northampton on Saturday.
A disciplinary hearing issued a four-game ban but that will be reduced by one match if Tuilagi completes World Rugby's coaching intervention course, which is designed to improve players' tackle techniques.
The 31-year-old Tuilagi has been capped 50 times by England in an injury-hit career.
Wales’ Warren Gatland confident Six Nations game against England will go ahead despite strike threat
14 Springboks gear up for season in first alignment camp of the year
England beat Italy to give Borthwick first win as coach
Scotland off to best Six Nations start after record win over Wales
Ireland beat title holders France in Six Nations classic
Why the Springboks will be keen observers when Ireland take on France
But he has failed to make it into the match-day 23 for England's first two games under new coach Steve Borthwick, with a 29-23 defeat by Scotland in a Six Nations opener at Twickenham followed by a 31-14 second-round win over Italy.
AFP