Tuesday, February 21, 2023

England's Manu Tuilagi hit with four-match ban but could face Ireland

England centre Manu Tuilagi

FILE - England centre Manu Tuilagi. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

Published 2h ago

London — England centre Manu Tuilagi received a four-match ban on Tuesday after being sent off playing for club side Leicester last weekend.

But the powerhouse midfielder could still be available to face Ireland in a Six Nations finale in Dublin on March 18.

Tuilagi was sent off for an elbow to the head of Tommy Freeman during Sale's Premiership defeat at Northampton on Saturday.

A disciplinary hearing issued a four-game ban but that will be reduced by one match if Tuilagi completes World Rugby's coaching intervention course, which is designed to improve players' tackle techniques.

The 31-year-old Tuilagi has been capped 50 times by England in an injury-hit career.

But he has failed to make it into the match-day 23 for England's first two games under new coach Steve Borthwick, with a 29-23 defeat by Scotland in a Six Nations opener at Twickenham followed by a 31-14 second-round win over Italy.

AFP

Rugby

AFP