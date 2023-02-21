London — England centre Manu Tuilagi received a four-match ban on Tuesday after being sent off playing for club side Leicester last weekend. But the powerhouse midfielder could still be available to face Ireland in a Six Nations finale in Dublin on March 18.

Tuilagi was sent off for an elbow to the head of Tommy Freeman during Sale's Premiership defeat at Northampton on Saturday. A disciplinary hearing issued a four-game ban but that will be reduced by one match if Tuilagi completes World Rugby's coaching intervention course, which is designed to improve players' tackle techniques. The 31-year-old Tuilagi has been capped 50 times by England in an injury-hit career.