England's Maro Itoje ruled out of Wallabies third Test

Brisbane — England lock Maro Itoje has been ruled out of next week's deciding Test against Australia in Sydney because of a concussion he picked up in Saturday's second Test win in Brisbane. "The medical situation with Maro is that he will be out next weekend," said England head coach Eddie Jones after the game.

Itoje collided with Wallaby centre Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time when England were in control. He required medical attention and left the field for a head injury assessment. The Saracens lock, a key presence in the England pack, did not return for the second half which saw Australia coming back strongly from a 19-7 deficit. England, however, hung on to win 25-17 and so level the three-match series.

Australia won the first Test 30-28 in Perth last week. The Wallabies also suffered bad injuries to Jordan Petaia and his full-back replacement Izaia Perese, lock Cadeyrn Neville and replacement prop Scott Sio. AFP