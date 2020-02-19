Manu Tuilagi (right) recovered from a groin injury sustained in the Six Nations opener. Photo: Mathew Childs/Reuters

LONDON - England centre Manu Tuilagi is fit to face Ireland in Sunday's Six Nations match after he recovered from a groin injury sustained in the tournament opener, coach Eddie Jones said on Wednesday. Tuilagi limped off early in England's shock 24-17 loss to France in Paris due to a low grade strain that also kept him out of the Calcutta Cup win over Scotland the following week.

England are fourth in the standings with five points while Ireland are second with nine and Jones has retained 27 players ahead of the match at Twickenham.

"He's good," Jones said when asked about Tuilagi's fitness. "(He) trained fully today so he should be in contention for selection. It's good to have a quality player back."

England prop Mako Vunipola is not in the squad after he travelled back to Tonga for family reasons but Jones said his team would cope.