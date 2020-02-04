Manu Tuilagi during an England training session session. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

EDINBURGH – England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland due to a groin injury sustained during their shock defeat by France over the weekend, coach Eddie Jones said on Tuesday. Tuilagi limped off early in the 24-17 loss in Paris when he tweaked his groin and scans confirmed the Leicester player had a low grade strain that will keep him out of the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.

However, Jones said he is optimistic the 28-year-old would return in time for their home fixture against Ireland later this month.

“He has got a slight low-grade adductor strain,” Jones told reporters. “But hopefully he will be fit for Ireland, which is very good news, outstanding news.”