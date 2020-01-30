A calf injury will see winger Anthony Watson sit out England's Six Nations opener against France. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

LONDON – England winger Anthony Watson has been ruled out of the opening Six Nations match against France with a calf injury, England Rugby said on Thursday. Watson would have started Sunday's game in Paris but will miss out due to the injury sustained before he joined the squad's training camp in Portugal.

Ollie Thorley or George Furbank could make their debut in the back three for the World Cup runners-up.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who returned to England for family reasons on Tuesday, will rejoin the squad in Paris.

Coach Eddie Jones will name his team to face France on Friday.