English Premiership Rugby season suspended for five weeks due to coronavirus

LONDON – England's Premiership Rugby season has been suspended for five weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league announced on Monday.

The development comes after the British government advised against mass gatherings that required the presence of emergency workers.

"We are sorry to tell our fans that we will be postponing our season for five weeks, in line with today's advice of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which confirmed that the government would no longer support mass gatherings," Premiership Rugby said in a statement

"We'll continue to work closely with DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport) and Public Health England, and to follow the advice of medical experts, and work with our clubs to help them to support their own wider communities at this time."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the government would no longer support mass gatherings. Photo: Richard Pohle/Pool via AP

The Rugby Players Association (RPA) released a statement supporting the decision.

"In light of the government's Cobra meeting and announcement this evening, today's difficult decision has been made in the best short term interests of the sport," it said.

Exeter Chiefs are leading the Premiership standings with 45 points after 13 games, five points ahead of Sale Sharks, while Bristol Bears are third a further two points behind.