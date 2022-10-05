English referee Wayne Barnes to set new Test record in Springbok clash against France

Cape Town – Referee Wayne Barnes of England will set a new Test record when he takes charge of the Springboks’ clash against France in Marseille in November. The 43-year-old match official – who is also a qualified lawyer or barrister – will surpass Nigel Owens of Wales, who handled exactly 100 Tests in a glittering career spanning 17 years and retired from the highest level in December 2020, with his last match being the France-Italy encounter in Paris.

Now it’s Barnes’ turn to bring up his hundred, which will come on November 5, when Wales host the All Blacks in Cardiff. A week later, he will set a new landmark when he blows his whistle for the Boks against France at the Stade Velodrome. “Congratulations to Wayne on his selection and pending record,” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement on Wednesday.

“To be so good for so long as a referee is no easy feat. Wayne Barnes, like Nigel Owens before him, reaches 100 Tests by being not just a fantastic referee, but a great team player, a student of the game and someone who is greatly respected by players, coaches and fans alike.” Nika Amashukeli of Georgia will be the referee for the first Bok Test on the end-of-year tour, against Ireland in Dublin, with the world champions quite familiar with him after he was in the middle for the Wales game at Loftus Versfeld in July. Scotland’s Mike Adamson will be the referee for the Bok clash against Italy in Genoa, while Australian Angus Gardner will call the shots in the SA-England showdown at Twickenham.

South African referee Jaco Peyper has been appointed for two November Tests: France v Australia in Paris on November 5, and Ireland v Fiji in Dublin a week later. Referees For Springbok November Tests (all SA times) November 5: Ireland v South Africa, Dublin. Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia). Kickoff: 7.30pm

November 12: France v South Africa, Marseille. Referee: Wayne Barnes (England). Kickoff: 10pm November 19: Italy v South Africa, Genoa. Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland). Kickoff: 3pm November 26: England v South Africa, London. Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia). Kickoff: 7.30pm

Referees For SA A Tour Matches (both SA times) November 10: Munster, Cork. Referee: Karl Dickson (England). Kickoff: 8.30pm November 17: Bristol Bears, Bristol. Referee: Adam Jones (Wales). Kickoff: 8.30pm