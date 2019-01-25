“After playing in three Rugby World Cups myself, I know what a massive honour and privilege it is to be part of one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” says Jaque Fourie. Photo: Nigel Marple/Reuters

COLORADO – Former Springbok centre Jaque Fourie has been appointed defence coach of the USA Eagles. Fourie, who was capped 72 times for South Africa, has had much experience in this role, and was the defence coach for Western Force of Global Rapid Rugby in 2018.

During his time as a national team player, Fourie was very involved in coaching clinics, and many up-and-coming players gained from his knowledge.

Fourie’s appointment will begin with the Americas Rugby Championship 2019, where he’ll join fellow South African in head coach Gary Gold and staff following a highly successful 2018 campaign for the US men.

With the US gearing up for the Rugby World Cup Japan 2019, the role of defence coach becomes even more important, and Fourie’s excellent knowledge in this facet of the game is a big boost for the Eagles.

“I am so excited to be a part of the USA Eagles coaching staff and team in 2019,” said Fourie.

“They have grown so much in the last year, and after playing in three Rugby World Cups myself, I know what a massive honour and privilege it is to be part of one of the biggest sporting events in the world. To do that with this team as a coach will be amazing.”

General manager for men’s 15s programmes in US rugby, Dave Hodges: “We are thrilled to have Jaque join our coaching team as we dive deep into the Rugby World Cup year.”

Fourie’s first game in his new role will be at the Americas Rugby Championship against Chile on February 2.

