Ex-Springbok coach Allister Coetzee linked with Italian club Rovigo – report

CAPE TOWN – Former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has reportedly been linked with the head coaching job at Italian club Rovigo Delta.

Coetzee, who served as Springbok coach between 2016 and 2018, last year parted ways with Japanese club Canon Eagles last year.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported that an offer had been put on the table for Coetzee, who was one of Jake White’s assistant coachs during the succssful 2007 Rugby World Cup campaign.

Rovigo play in Italy’s Top12 division, and have a history of signing top South African players in the past. Naas Botha, Gert Smal and AJ Venter are among a number of Springboks who turned out for the Italians.

